Civil/crime news: do not share passwords for LAA portal resets

Providers will be asked to update passwords and security details on the LAA portal after 6am on Monday 24 September so remember to keep your information secure.

Why is this happening now?

The password updates are needed because of maintenance work on the portal. So, we would like to remind you of your obligations to help us keep the LAA portal secure.

What are the benefits?

Managing and controlling access will improve security of access to our systems which will safeguard client and case data to help prevent potential misuse or fraud.

Removal of dormant accounts

We are also in the process of removing dormant accounts. We are writing to email addresses associated with these accounts ahead of their removal.

If you have not used your account for six months or more but wish to retain portal access you should email us at LAAPortalUpgrade@justice.gov.uk

Further information

Portal help and information – how to set up users and allocate or remove permissions

Online-Support@justice.gov.uk – for questions about portal processes and account removals

Portal Password Resets – select ‘LAA Online Password Reset’ under ‘additional resources’ for short video on resetting passwords

Legal Aid Agency data security requirements