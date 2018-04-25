Civil/crime news: data protection changes and your contracts

We are making changes to your contracts to support changes in data protection legislation.

This follows consultation with your consultative bodies concerning the new General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR). This aims to harmonise data privacy laws across the European Union.

What does it mean for our contracts?

You can find the changes in the definition section and clause 16 of all the civil, Civil Legal Advice (CLA) and crime standard terms documents.

Revised versions of the standard terms documents, a summary of the amendments made and a copy of the contract amendment notice can be downloaded from the GOV.UK website – see below.

All providers have been sent contract amendment notices regarding the amended contract.

These amendments will come into force with effect from 25 May 2018.

Amendments relating to the Law Enforcement Directive (Directive (EU) 2016/680), being implemented via Part 3 of the Data Protection Bill, will come into effect on 6 May 2018.

Further information

