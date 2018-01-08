Civil/crime news: CWA bulkload spreadsheet updated

You need to use version 1.21 of the bulkload spreadsheet to submit claims in Contract Work and Administration (CWA).

This is now available for you to download on GOV.UK.

The updated version 1.21 allows the reporting of the amended domestic violence evidence requirements introduced on 8 January 2018.

It replaces version 1.20 which should no longer be used for submissions.

You can find out more by downloading guidance on GOV.UK – see below.

Further information

Submit a CWA claim online – to download updated ‘provider bulkload spreadsheet’