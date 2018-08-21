News story
Civil news: training pack for 2018 standard civil contract
Slides to help you prepare for delivering work under the 2018 Standard Civil Contract.
Providers are able to prepare for working under the 2018 Standard Civil Contract by downloading a training pack.
The pack is available on GOV.UK and looks at how to work with the new contract across the different legal aid categories.
It covers everything from the scope of legal aid to quality assurance requirements.
Further information
2018 Standard Civil Contract – scroll down to download the three files containing the training slides
