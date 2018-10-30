Civil news: tender for Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme work

We are inviting organisations to tender for a small number of Housing Possession Court Duty Schemes (HPCDS) under the 2013 Standard Civil Contract (as amended).

Contracts will be offered for an initial contingency period in specific courts from 17 December 2018.

Who can apply?

The tender is open to any organisation that holds a 2018 Standard Civil Contract in the housing and debt categories.

Contracts will be offered for an initial period up to 30 September 2019 subject to the Legal aid Agency’s (LAA) rights of early termination and the right to extend the contract up to a further 1 year.

Tender deadline

The tender opens on 30 October 2018 and closes 9am on 26 November 2018.

What schemes are available?

The LAA is offering up to four contracts in each of the following schemes through this procurement process:

Barnet

Bodmin and Truro

Grimsby

Winchester

Applicants interested in bidding for the Bodmin and Truro scheme may bid to deliver services at either Bodmin, or Truro or at both courts.

Preference will be given to applicants who confirm their intention to deliver HPCDS services at both courts.

These schemes will be scheduled through rotas. Successful organisations will be required to attend and deliver HPCDS services.

Requests for these services will be made by clients at all housing possession listings included in the relevant scheme during their allocated rota weeks.

How will contract work be allocated?

The allocation of contract work to an organisation will depend upon the number of contracts awarded in a scheme. So, organisations must be willing to deliver:

minimum of one week in four

up to a maximum of all weeks of a HPCDS rota in the scheme tendered for

How do I tender?

Tenders must be submitted using the LAA’s e-Tendering system.

To submit a compliant tender all organisations must submit a response to the relevant Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the category they wish to deliver.

Further information

Civil 2018 contracts tender – to find out more and download the Information For Applicants document

e-Tendering system – to submit your tender