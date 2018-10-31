Civil news: speeding up dual-stage emergency applications

Clarification is available on the Client and Cost Management System (CCMS) website about dual-stage emergency applications following collaborative working with providers.

This is in the form of an in-depth article called ‘nullification and dual-stage emergency applications’.

It is based on ideas put forward at some of our regular meetings of the Process Efficiency Team (PET).

This is an initiative that brings us together with practitioner groups and allows us to swap ideas and develop solutions to civil processing issues.

Why are you doing this now?

We want to:

• clarify the evidence requirements

• help providers avoid the risk of nullification

• explain what to do if you think a certificate has been nullified incorrectly

Processing improvements

Meanwhile, we are working with providers on making improvements to the dual-stage emergency application process. When these are introduced we will make an announcement on GOV.UK.

Single and dual-stage applications

Emergency applications are made when there is no time to make a full application. The initial emergency application is then amended to substantive at a later date.

Where possible a single-stage emergency application should be submitted.

The dual stage application process gives you a period where further emergency amendments can be made once the initial emergency certificate has been granted.

Further information

