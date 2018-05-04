Civil news: replacement contract schedules for CWA claims

New contract schedules began on 1 April 2018 for providers to use when working online in CWA.

The schedules will run until 31 August 2018 and cover welfare benefits and standard civil contract work.

The 2018 Standard Civil Contract will begin on 1 September 2018.

Contract Schedule number 2010 standard civil contract NANNNA/MEDI2010/18 2013 standard civil contract NANNNA/2013/20 2013 welfare benefits contract NANNNA/WB/20 2014 standard civil contract NANNA/CCMH2014/22 2015 standard civil contract NANNNA/ SCC /22 2016 welfare benefits contract NANNA/WB2016/20

