News story
Civil news: replacement contract schedules for CWA claims
New contract schedules are available to use when claiming for your work in Contracted Work and Administration (CWA).
New contract schedules began on 1 April 2018 for providers to use when working online in CWA.
The schedules will run until 31 August 2018 and cover welfare benefits and standard civil contract work.
The 2018 Standard Civil Contract will begin on 1 September 2018.
|Contract
|Schedule number
|2010 standard civil contract
|NANNNA/MEDI2010/18
|2013 standard civil contract
|NANNNA/2013/20
|2013 welfare benefits contract
|NANNNA/WB/20
|2014 standard civil contract
|NANNA/CCMH2014/22
|2015 standard civil contract
|NANNNA/ SCC /22
|2016 welfare benefits contract
|NANNA/WB2016/20
Further information
Submit a contracted work and administration (CWA) claim online
Published 4 May 2018