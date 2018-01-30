Civil news: next steps in 2018 HPCDS contracts tender process

We are contacting organisations from 30 January 2018 with updates and guidance on next steps about their bids for 2018 HPCDS contracts work.

Following the closure of tenders for HPCDS contracts on 11 December 2017, the Legal Aid Agency (LAA) will now advise those organisations that:

bid for a HPCDS contract but failed to reach the minimum threshold to be given further consideration; have not been shortlisted for a HPCDS contract; have been shortlisted for a HPCDS contract.

How will these announcements be made?

We will formally write to each affected organisation using the e-Tendering system, advising them of the status of their tenders, from 30 January 2018.

We anticipate that all notifications will have been sent out by Thursday 1 February 2018.

Applicants bidding for HPCDS contracts who have not been notified by 1 February should contact us through the e-Tendering message board.

When will new contracts begin?

Services under new HPCDS contracts will begin on 1 October 2018.

How long will the contracts last?

Each contract will initially run until 30 September 2021, with an option for the LAA to extend for up to a further 2 years.

What will happen next?

We will continue to consider tenders in line with the process set out in the Information for Applicants (IFA).

Provider enquiries

Update concerning announcement published on GOV.UK Legal Aid Civil Tender 2018 page: Civil 2018 contracts tender