Civil news: Keycard 54 available with eligibility guidance

Keycard 54 for April 2018 is now available for providers to use.

Published 16 April 2018
Legal Aid Agency
Updated guidance is now available on the civil means testing page. This includes:

  • Keycard 54 April 2018

  • Guide to determining financial eligibility for controlled work and family mediation

  • Guide to determining financial eligibility for certificated work

There is a small change in the dependant allowances to reflect a 365-day calendar year.

Civil legal aid: means testing

