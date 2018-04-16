News story
Civil news: Keycard 54 available with eligibility guidance
Keycard 54 for April 2018 is now available for providers to use.
Updated guidance is now available on the civil means testing page. This includes:
Keycard 54 April 2018
Guide to determining financial eligibility for controlled work and family mediation
Guide to determining financial eligibility for certificated work
There is a small change in the dependant allowances to reflect a 365-day calendar year.
Published 16 April 2018