News story
Civil news: improvements to reject process to speed up payments
Our processes for civil billing rejects and secondary requests are changing to improve accuracy and speed up payments.
We are improving the way we administer ‘rejects’ and ‘document requests’ through the Client and Cost Management System (CCMS).
This will speed up payment times and help with the delivery of a quality service.
Starting on 16 April 2018 we will issue a priority return for claims where there are:
repeat requests for information
disbursement vouchers missing or incomplete
advocates attendance forms missing or incomplete
court orders to support additional costs under the Family Advocacy Scheme (FAS) not submitted
Supporting evidence
There are no changes to the supporting information we require when you submit a claim.
Resubmitting claims
Where claims are returned for any of the above listed reasons, they can be resubmitted using the CCMS’ ‘copy bill’ feature when claiming through the Portal.
Alternatively, you can re-upload the claim by using the CCMS ‘claim upload’ feature.
Further information
Advanced Billing Guides – scroll down to the bottom of the page
LAACivilClaimFix@legalaid.gsi.gov.uk – to challenge an incorrect reject
Legal aid guidance – to download ‘Electronic Handbook’ for guidance on submitting civil claims