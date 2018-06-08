Civil news: expanded use of new proforma for cost appeals

A new provider form is now available to use when submitting costs appeals on certificated matters.

The form was first developed for escape case assessments for controlled work matters.

But we have now expanded this to cover both certificated and controlled work.

How does this affect CCMS work?

Appeals concerning Client and Cost Management System matters should continue to be submitted in the usual way with the proforma uploaded as a document.

You can also raise a case or bill enquiry for case specific enquiries.

Benefits of the proforma

standardised layout for appeal submission which is clear and easy to complete

decisions against each item appealed recorded on the same form making process easier to follow

speedier decisions from the LAA and adjudicators, reducing waiting times for decisions

Evidence requirements streamlined

We’re also relaxing the requirement that the appeal must be accompanied by the full file of papers.

Instead, providers can choose what relevant information and documents in support they want considered to support their appeal narrative. Examples include attendance notes, disbursement vouchers.

Providers can still choose to submit an entire case file to support their appeal which we will process.

If an appeal is sent to the independent adjudicator the supporting documents or full file will continue to be sent to the adjudicator.

Electronic appeals

If providers do not need to send the full file of papers in support of the appeal we confirm that we are happy to accept appeals and supporting documents by email.

This includes scanned documents. As mentioned above, the proforma can be uploaded as a document for CCMS matters.

We can support emailed appeals with attachments up to 8MB.

Voluntary process

Completion of the new form is voluntary and we recommend providers use it. But you can submit electronic appeals and take advantage of the streamlined evidence requirements without using the new form.

There are no changes to the way appeals are processed.

Further information

Certificated cost appeal pro forma – download new form for certificated cost appeals

Escaped cases appeal pro forma – download controlled work escape cases form

ContactCivil@Justice.gov.uk – to email for certificated advice or to submit your non CCMS appeals

mhu-ec@legalaid.gsi.gov.uk – to email for escape case advice or to submit your e-mailed escape case appeal