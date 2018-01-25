Civil news: emergency out of hours immigration applications

We have uploaded guidance is in the form of a ‘quick guide’ called ‘Emergency Out of Hours Immigration Application Process’.

This is available on the Client and Cost Management System (CCMS) website. The new process starts on 1 February 2018.

What are the changes?

a reference number will be provided when an application is granted

you will then need to upload the application to CCMS quoting this reference number in the merits report

The date the application was granted will be backdated by CCMS to the date the reference number was granted. The case can then be progressed in CCMS.

Why are we making this change?

The previous process relied upon the Corporate Information System (CIS). This change will:

reduce the number of new applications being processed using CIS

bring emergency out of hours immigration applications in line with other areas of case processing

Further information

CCMS website: Provider Quick Guides – see ‘Making an Initial Application’ for new ‘Emergency Out of Hours Immigration Application Process’ quick guide

asylum-out-of-hours@justice.gov.uk – urgent enquiries about the out of hours service