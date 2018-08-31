Civil news: CWA bulkload spreadsheet updated

You need to use version 1.24 of the bulkload spreadsheet to submit claims in Contracted Work and Administration (CWA). This is now available for you to download on GOV.UK.

The updated version 1.24 has been amended in line with the new contract changes that were introduced on 1 September 2018. It replaces version 1.23 which should no longer be used for submissions.

Further information

Submit a CWA claim online – to download version 1.24 of the bulkload spreadsheet