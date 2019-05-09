Civil news: contacting the exceptional and complex cases team by e-mail

Starting on 1 June 2019 e-mails sent directly to the exceptional and complex cases team should only cover enquiries that are:

received from an applicant or MP

requesting a one off case contract

about paper based exceptional case funding or CIS certificated work

about legal help applications

about clearly marked as a complaint

clearly marked with an LAA contingency reference number

E-mails sent to the ‘contactECCT’ mailbox on Client and Cost Management System (CCMS) matters from 1 June 2019 will not be actioned. This is to eradicate duplication of enquiries.

If your enquiry is about online working in CCMS, this should be uploaded via the case enquiry function.

Further information

CCMS training website - for CCMS support

contactECC@ljustice.gov.uk – for exceptional case funding enquiries listed above