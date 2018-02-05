Civil news: cancellation of Civil Legal Advice procurement

The procurement process for CLA education and discrimination services from 1 September 2018 is to be cancelled.

We are contacting affected organisations to let them know that we will not be awarding any CLA contracts for education and discrimination services through the current process.

Why are you cancelling the process?

This decision was taken following receipt of insufficient compliant tenders. The procurement process would not have resulted in the award of the intended number of CLA contracts to provide education and discrimination services.

How will these announcements be made?

We will formally write to each affected organisation using the e-Tendering system, advising them of this cancellation, from 5 February 2018.

What will happen next?

We will be contacting each affected organisation to discuss next steps.

Provider enquiries

An update concerning this announcement has been published on our legal aid pages on GOV.UK:

Civil 2018 contracts tender