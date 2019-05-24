Chris Skidmore's statement on the climate strike

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore said:

I admire people’s passion in wanting to halt the catastrophic impacts of climate change. All parts of society will feel its lasting effects, and tackling it is rightly a top priority for all generations.

I am incredibly proud the UK has led global efforts to tackle climate change, cutting emissions faster and further than any other G7 country while growing the economy, providing a blue print for how to combine protecting the environment with economic growth.

We’re determined to drive more ambitious action both at home and abroad, which is why we are striving to be the first developed economy to legislate for net zero emissions and bidding to host pivotal international climate talks in 2020.