Chief Secretary to the Treasury visits Royal Norfolk Show

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss has heralded the East of England’s agricultural economy as figures show exports were worth more than £433 million in the first quarter of 2018 alone, up by around 5%.

Speaking during a visit to the Royal Norfolk Show today (Thursday 28 June), to meet businesses who are exporting their food and drink abroad, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, said:

British food and drink is desired around the world and the East of England is leading the way. It’s important that businesses in this region have as much opportunity as possible to increase their trade and create jobs.

There are now 103,000 more businesses in the East of England since 2010, with the employment rate in the region at a record high of 78%.

Exports of food and animals to Asia, Africa and the rest of Europe from the East of England were worth £1.7 billion in 2017.

The East of England is known for its food specialities such as crabs from Cromer and turkey from Norfolk.