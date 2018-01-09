Charles Forte appointed new MOD Chief Information Officer

Following an open competition to both internal military and civilian candidates and to candidates from outside the MOD, the Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove and General Sir Chris Deverell, Commander Joint Forces Command have today announced the appointment of Charles Forte as the new Defence CIO.

Charles has 36 years industry experience gained from leading Information Technology companies globally. He has previously had the role of CIO at British Petroleum and in an interim position at Thameswater. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Global IT Service at Prudential.

Lieutenant General Ivan Hooper, who has been acting both as the Chief Executive Officer of Information Systems & Services (ISS) and the Defence CIO will hand over the latter role to Charles when he joins the Department. Charles is expected to start in post towards the end of January 2018.

As part of his new role, Charles will be responsible for the development of MOD strategy and policy on the operation and protection of all MOD Information and Communications Technology, including cybersecurity.