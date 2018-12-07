Charity Commission intends to order a veterans charity to wind up

The Commission is today giving public notice of its intention to issue an order to direct the winding up of Afghan Heroes.

The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity in November 2013, due to various regulatory concerns about its management and administration, including that its assets may be at serious and significant risk of harm.

Section 84B of the Charities Act 2011 gives the regulator the power to issue an order to direct a charity to be wound up. The regulator can do so if it is satisfied that a charity does not operate, or its purposes can be promoted more effectively if it ceases to operate; and exercising the power is expedient in the public interest.

The Commission’s summary of reasons is set out in the Public Notice of Intention to Exercise Powers: Afghan Heroes.

As required in law, the Commission is now inviting representations. Any representations must be made within 30 days.

Representations can be emailed to: IAEInvestigationsCRM@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk marking it ‘Representations to the Public Notice – Afghan Heroes - 1132340’.

The Commission will consider any representations received within 30 days. It may (without further public notice) issue the order (with or without modifications) 60 days after the 1st day of this notice.

The Commission’s inquiry into Afghan Heroes is ongoing; a report setting out the findings of the investigation will be published once it has concluded.

