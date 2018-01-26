Changes to IPO’s bank details

Do you pay the Intellectual Property Office ( IPO ) by card, cheque, bank transfer or deposit account? If so, you will need to be aware of the recent changes to our bank account details.

In order to align with new banking legislation, the IPO ’s sort code and International Bank Account Number (IBAN) has now changed. The new details are:

Sort code: 20 18 23

IBAN: GB66 BARC 2018 2380 5317 66

This change became effective from 22 January 2018.

Payments can continue to be made using the old sort code details for up to 12 months. Customers should update their records with the new details by 31 December 2018.