Press release
Change to Sri Lanka travel advice
Travel advice to Sri Lanka has been updated
A Foreign Office spokesperson said:
We have kept our travel advice for Sri Lanka under constant review since the Easter Sunday attacks when we advised against all but essential travel. Our latest assessment of the risk to British nationals now means we have revised our travel advice accordingly.
The safety and security of British nationals is always our sole concern in determining travel advice and we continue to advise British nationals travelling to Sri Lanka to remain vigilant and check our travel advice on gov.uk.
