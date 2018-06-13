Press release
Change of Her Majesty's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Ms Catriona Laing CB has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Ms Catriona Laing CB has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in succession to Mr Paul Arkwright who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Laing will take up her appointment in November 2018.
Curriculum Vitae
Full name: Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing
Married to: Clive David Nicholas Bates
Children: One daughter
|2014 to present
|Harare, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2013 to 2014
|FCO, various specialised projects including in Crisis Management Department, and as additional Deputy Head of Mission in Moscow
|2012 to 2013
|Helmand, Head of Mission and NATO and UK senior civilian representative
|2009 to 2012
|Ministry of Justice, Director, Human Rights and International
|2006 to 2009
|Khartoum, Head, Department for International Development (DFID)
|2005 to 2006
|DFID, Head, International Division Advisory Department
|2001 to 2005
|Cabinet Office, Deputy Director, Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit
|2000
|DFID, Globalisation White paper team
|1999 to 2000
|DFID, Head, Eastern Europe, Western Hemisphere Policy Department
|1996 to 1998
|DFID, Team Leader, European Union and International Economics Policy Department
|1995 to 1996
|Cranfield University, MBA Course
|1994 to 1995
|DFID, Economic Adviser, Latin America, Caribbean and Atlantic Department
|1993 to 1994
|UN Mission in Somalia, Head, UN Development Office
|1992 to 1993
|Overseas Development Administration (ODA), Economic Adviser, Aid Policy Department
|1990 to 1991
|ODA, Assistant Economist, British Development Division East Africa
|1989 to 1990
|ODA, Assistant Economist, West Africa Department
|1986 to 1989
|Botswana, Planning Office in Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications
