Change of Her Majesty's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Ms Catriona Laing CB has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Published 13 June 2018
Ms Catriona Laing CB has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in succession to Mr Paul Arkwright who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Laing will take up her appointment in November 2018.

Curriculum Vitae

Full name: Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing

Married to: Clive David Nicholas Bates

Children: One daughter

2014 to present Harare, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2013 to 2014 FCO, various specialised projects including in Crisis Management Department, and as additional Deputy Head of Mission in Moscow
2012 to 2013 Helmand, Head of Mission and NATO and UK senior civilian representative
2009 to 2012 Ministry of Justice, Director, Human Rights and International
2006 to 2009 Khartoum, Head, Department for International Development (DFID)
2005 to 2006 DFID, Head, International Division Advisory Department
2001 to 2005 Cabinet Office, Deputy Director, Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit
2000 DFID, Globalisation White paper team
1999 to 2000 DFID, Head, Eastern Europe, Western Hemisphere Policy Department
1996 to 1998 DFID, Team Leader, European Union and International Economics Policy Department
1995 to 1996 Cranfield University, MBA Course
1994 to 1995 DFID, Economic Adviser, Latin America, Caribbean and Atlantic Department
1993 to 1994 UN Mission in Somalia, Head, UN Development Office
1992 to 1993 Overseas Development Administration (ODA), Economic Adviser, Aid Policy Department
1990 to 1991 ODA, Assistant Economist, British Development Division East Africa
1989 to 1990 ODA, Assistant Economist, West Africa Department
1986 to 1989 Botswana, Planning Office in Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications

