Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Sweden - August 2019

Ms Judith Gough CMG has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden in succession to Mr David Cairns.

Published 18 June 2019
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Ms Judith Gough CMG has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden in succession to Mr David Cairns. Ms Gough will take up her appointment during August 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Judith Gough

2015 to present Kyiv, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2013 to 2014 FCO, Director, Eastern Europe & Central Asia
2010 to 2012 Tbilisi, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2008 to 2010 FCO, Deputy Head, Security Policy Group
2007 to 2008 FCO, Deputy Director, Shared Services
2004 to 2007 Seoul, Political Counsellor
2002 to 2004 FCO, Head of Strategic Policy Team, Eastern Adriatic Department
2001 to 2002 FCO, Desk Officer, Gibraltar Policy Team
2001 Joined Foreign and Commonwealth Office
1995 to 2001 Trainee and latterly Senior Consultant, Ernst and Young

Published 18 June 2019