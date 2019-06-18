Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Sweden - August 2019
Ms Judith Gough CMG has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden in succession to Mr David Cairns. Ms Gough will take up her appointment during August 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Judith Gough
|2015 to present
|Kyiv, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2013 to 2014
|FCO, Director, Eastern Europe & Central Asia
|2010 to 2012
|Tbilisi, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2008 to 2010
|FCO, Deputy Head, Security Policy Group
|2007 to 2008
|FCO, Deputy Director, Shared Services
|2004 to 2007
|Seoul, Political Counsellor
|2002 to 2004
|FCO, Head of Strategic Policy Team, Eastern Adriatic Department
|2001 to 2002
|FCO, Desk Officer, Gibraltar Policy Team
|2001
|Joined Foreign and Commonwealth Office
|1995 to 2001
|Trainee and latterly Senior Consultant, Ernst and Young
