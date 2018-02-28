Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Sudan in April 2018
Mr Irfan Siddiq OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Sudan.
Mr Irfan Siddiq OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Sudan in succession to Mr Michael Aron who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Siddiq will take up his appointment in April 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Irfan Siddiq
Married to: Penélope Siddiq
Children: Two
2017 – 2018 Plan International, International Advocacy Director
(secondment)
2016 – 2017 FCO, Head, Secondment Unit
2013 – 2016 Baku, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2011 – 2013 FCO, Head, Arab Partnership Department
2010 – 2011 Baghdad, Deputy Head of Mission
2007 – 2010 Damascus, Deputy Head of Mission
2005 – 2007 FCO, Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary
2004 – 2005 Washington, secondment to US State Department as Political Officer
2003 – 2004 Baghdad, Political Officer, Coalition Provisional Authority
2002 – 2003 Cairo, Second Secretary (Political/Press)
2000 – 2002 Full time language training (Arabic)
2000 – 2000 FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process Section
1999 – 2000 New Delhi, Second Secretary (Economic/Commercial)
1998 –1999 FCO, Desk Officer, NATO
1998 Joined FCO
