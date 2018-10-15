Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain during summer 2019
Mr Hugh Elliott has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra.
Mr Hugh Elliott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra in succession to Mr Simon Manley CMG. Mr Elliott will take up his appointment during summer 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Hugh Elliott
Married to: Maria Antonia Elliott
Children: Two
|2018 to present
|Department for Exiting the European Union, Director of Communication and Stakeholders
|2017 to 2018
|FCO, Director, International Agreements
|2017
|FCO, Director, Europe
|2013 to 2017
|FCO, Director of Communication
|2006 to 2013
|Global Head of Government Relations, previously International Relations Manager, Anglo American plc
|2002 to 2006
|Paris, Counsellor, Global Issues/Strategic Threats
|1999 to 2002
|Buenos Aires, Head of Economic, Political and Public Affairs
|1998 to 1999
|FCO, Deputy Head, Drugs and International Crime Directorate
|1996 to 1998
|FCO, Deputy Head then Head, Amsterdam Treaty Unit, EU Directorate
|1991 to 1996
|Madrid, Third then Second Secretary, EU/Economic
|1989 to 1991
|FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, East Africa Department
