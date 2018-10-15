Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain during summer 2019

Mr Hugh Elliott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra in succession to Mr Simon Manley CMG. Mr Elliott will take up his appointment during summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Hugh Elliott

Married to: Maria Antonia Elliott

Children: Two

2018 to present Department for Exiting the European Union, Director of Communication and Stakeholders
2017 to 2018 FCO, Director, International Agreements
2017 FCO, Director, Europe
2013 to 2017 FCO, Director of Communication
2006 to 2013 Global Head of Government Relations, previously International Relations Manager, Anglo American plc
2002 to 2006 Paris, Counsellor, Global Issues/Strategic Threats
1999 to 2002 Buenos Aires, Head of Economic, Political and Public Affairs
1998 to 1999 FCO, Deputy Head, Drugs and International Crime Directorate
1996 to 1998 FCO, Deputy Head then Head, Amsterdam Treaty Unit, EU Directorate
1991 to 1996 Madrid, Third then Second Secretary, EU/Economic
1989 to 1991 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, East Africa Department

