Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Portugal in Summer 2018
Mr Chris Sainty has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic.
Mr Chris Sainty has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic in succession to Ms Kirsty Hayes. Mr Sainty will take up his appointment in summer 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Christopher James Sainty
Married to: Sarah Helen Sainty
Children: Three
2015 – 2017 FCO, European Correspondent and Head of Europe (South) Department, Europe Directorate
2011 – 2015 Rome, Deputy Head of Mission
2008 – 2010 Islamabad, Political Counsellor
2006 – 2008 The Hague, Deputy Head of Mission
2004 – 2006 FCO, Head of EU Presidency Department
2000 – 2004 Madrid, First Secretary (Political)
1998 – 2000 FCO, Head of Newsroom, Press Office
1996 – 1998 FCO, Common Foreign and Security Policy Unit
1992 – 1996 New Delhi, Second Secretary (Political)
1990 – 1992 FCO, Hong Kong Department
1989 Joined the Diplomatic Service
