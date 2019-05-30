Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Nepal - November 2019

Ms Nicola Pollitt has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal in succession to Mr Richard Morris who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Pollitt will take up her appointment during November 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nicola Kathryn Pollitt

Husband: Mark Perrin

Children: One daughter and one son

2017 to present FCO, Additional Director, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate 2016 to 2017 FCO, Somalia Conference Coordinator 2014 to 2016 No.10, Assistant Private Secretary to the Prime Minister 2013 to 2014 FCO, Deputy Head, Crisis Management Department 2011 to 2013 Cabinet Office, Senior Policy Advisor for Afghanistan, Pakistan and India 2010 to 2011 Kabul, Head, Political Team 2006 to 2009 Oslo, Second Secretary (Political) 2004 to 2006 FCO, Desk Officer for EU Policy on Asia, EU Directorate 2003 to 2004 FCO, Head of Child Abduction Unit, Consular Directorate

