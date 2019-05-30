Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Nepal - November 2019
Ms Nicola Pollitt has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.
Ms Nicola Pollitt has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal in succession to Mr Richard Morris who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Pollitt will take up her appointment during November 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Nicola Kathryn Pollitt
Husband: Mark Perrin
Children: One daughter and one son
|2017 to present
|FCO, Additional Director, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate
|2016 to 2017
|FCO, Somalia Conference Coordinator
|2014 to 2016
|No.10, Assistant Private Secretary to the Prime Minister
|2013 to 2014
|FCO, Deputy Head, Crisis Management Department
|2011 to 2013
|Cabinet Office, Senior Policy Advisor for Afghanistan, Pakistan and India
|2010 to 2011
|Kabul, Head, Political Team
|2006 to 2009
|Oslo, Second Secretary (Political)
|2004 to 2006
|FCO, Desk Officer for EU Policy on Asia, EU Directorate
|2003 to 2004
|FCO, Head of Child Abduction Unit, Consular Directorate
