Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mauritania in May 2018
Mr Samuel Thomas has been appointed Her Majesty’s first ever resident Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.
Mr Samuel Thomas has been appointed Her Majesty’s first ever resident Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Previously Mr Thomas Reilly was Her Majesty’s non-resident Ambassador, based in Rabat, Morocco. The UK is also upgrading its existing office in Nouakchott to an Embassy.
Mr Thomas will take up his appointment during May 2018. The UK has had an office in Mauritania since 2011. The move to upgrade it to an Embassy is a sign of the UK’s growing bilateral relationship with Mauritania and its commitment to the region.
On Mr Thomas’s appointment, the Foreign Secretary said:
I am delighted that we are enhancing our representation in Mauritania, and hope that our relationship continues to grow, particularly in trade. We are strengthening our diplomatic, security and development engagement across North Africa and the Sahel, and this Mission is another example of Global Britain: outward facing and forging stronger relationships around the world.
Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State at the Department for International Development, Alistair Burt added:
This is an exciting new chapter as we deepen our links across the region and I particularly look forward to visiting later in the year.
Mr Thomas has worked in the public and private sector, focusing on energy, trade and terrorism. He joined the FCO in 2009 to work on UN Security Council policy, before moving to the Middle East and North Africa Directorate. He has previously served overseas in Tripoli, Moscow and Baghdad.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Samuel Thomas
|2018 to present
|Pre-posting training
|2015 to 2017
|Baghdad, Head Counter-Terrorist Finance, Economic and Energy Section
|2015
|Moscow, Energy Policy
|2013 – 2015
|Tripoli, Political and Economic Consultant (on leave from FCO)
|2011 – 2013
|Tripoli, Deputy latterly Head, Commercial Section
|2011
|FCO/Cabinet Office, Chief of Staff, Cross-Whitehall Libya Oil Cell
|2009 – 2011
|FCO, UN Security Council Desk Officer, International Organisations Department
Further information
- Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
- Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100