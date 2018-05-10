Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mauritania in May 2018

Mr Samuel Thomas has been appointed Her Majesty’s first ever resident Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Previously Mr Thomas Reilly was Her Majesty’s non-resident Ambassador, based in Rabat, Morocco. The UK is also upgrading its existing office in Nouakchott to an Embassy.

Mr Thomas will take up his appointment during May 2018. The UK has had an office in Mauritania since 2011. The move to upgrade it to an Embassy is a sign of the UK’s growing bilateral relationship with Mauritania and its commitment to the region.

On Mr Thomas’s appointment, the Foreign Secretary said:

I am delighted that we are enhancing our representation in Mauritania, and hope that our relationship continues to grow, particularly in trade. We are strengthening our diplomatic, security and development engagement across North Africa and the Sahel, and this Mission is another example of Global Britain: outward facing and forging stronger relationships around the world.

Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State at the Department for International Development, Alistair Burt added:

This is an exciting new chapter as we deepen our links across the region and I particularly look forward to visiting later in the year.

Mr Thomas has worked in the public and private sector, focusing on energy, trade and terrorism. He joined the FCO in 2009 to work on UN Security Council policy, before moving to the Middle East and North Africa Directorate. He has previously served overseas in Tripoli, Moscow and Baghdad.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Samuel Thomas

2018 to present Pre-posting training 2015 to 2017 Baghdad, Head Counter-Terrorist Finance, Economic and Energy Section 2015 Moscow, Energy Policy 2013 – 2015 Tripoli, Political and Economic Consultant (on leave from FCO) 2011 – 2013 Tripoli, Deputy latterly Head, Commercial Section 2011 FCO/Cabinet Office, Chief of Staff, Cross-Whitehall Libya Oil Cell 2009 – 2011 FCO, UN Security Council Desk Officer, International Organisations Department

