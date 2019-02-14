Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mauritania: February 2019
Mr Simon Boyden has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.
Mr Simon Boyden has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in succession to Mr Samuel Thomas who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Boyden will take up his appointment during February 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Simon Boyden
Married to: Nathalie Hélène Geraldine Gallagher
Children: Three
|2016 to 2018
|Kabul, Political Counsellor
|2014 to 2016
|FCO, Head, Spending Review Team
|2010 to 2014
|Berlin, First Secretary (European Union)
|2006 to 2010
|Vienna, First Secretary, UK Delegation to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe
|2003 to 2006
|FCO, Head, Serbia and Montenegro Section, Eastern Adriatic Department
|2002 to 2003
|FCO, Head, Regional Issues Section, Eastern Adriatic Department
|1999 to 2002
|Moscow, Second Secretary (Commercial)
|1997 to 1998
|FCO, EU/Russia policy lead, European Union Department (External)
