Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mauritania: February 2019

Mr Simon Boyden has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Published 14 February 2019
Mr Simon Boyden has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in succession to Mr Samuel Thomas who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Boyden will take up his appointment during February 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Simon Boyden

Married to: Nathalie Hélène Geraldine Gallagher

Children: Three

2016 to 2018 Kabul, Political Counsellor
2014 to 2016 FCO, Head, Spending Review Team
2010 to 2014 Berlin, First Secretary (European Union)
2006 to 2010 Vienna, First Secretary, UK Delegation to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe
2003 to 2006 FCO, Head, Serbia and Montenegro Section, Eastern Adriatic Department
2002 to 2003 FCO, Head, Regional Issues Section, Eastern Adriatic Department
1999 to 2002 Moscow, Second Secretary (Commercial)
1997 to 1998 FCO, EU/Russia policy lead, European Union Department (External)

