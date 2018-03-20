News story
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mali in April 2018
Ms Cat Evans has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Mali and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Niger.
Ms Cat Evans has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Mali and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Niger in succession to The Honourable Alice Walpole OBE. Ms Evans will take up her appointment in April 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Catherine Angela Evans
2015 – present Addis Ababa, Deputy Head of Mission
2012 – 2015 FCO, Deputy Head, Future of Europe Department
2012 FCO, Deputy Head, Olympic Operations, Counter-Terrorism Department
2011 – 2012 Kabul, Counsellor (Political)
2009 – 2011 Islamabad, First Secretary (Political)
2008 – 2009 Basra, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Policy Adviser, Multi-National Division
2007 – 2008 MOD, Project Manager, Special Projects Integrated Project Team
2006 – 2007 Freetown, Deputy Civilian Adviser to Sierra Leone MOD, Department for International Development (secondment from MOD)
2005 – 2006 MOD, Programme Desk Officer, Defence Change Programme Directorate
2004 – 2005 Merton College (secondment from MOD), Team Leader, Prince’s Trust Team Programme
2003 – 2004 MOD, Policy Desk Officer for Afghanistan
Further information
- Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
- Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn