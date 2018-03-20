News story

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mali in April 2018

Ms Cat Evans has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Mali and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Niger in succession to The Honourable Alice Walpole OBE. Ms Evans will take up her appointment in April 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Catherine Angela Evans

2015 – present Addis Ababa, Deputy Head of Mission

2012 – 2015 FCO, Deputy Head, Future of Europe Department

2012 FCO, Deputy Head, Olympic Operations, Counter-Terrorism Department

2011 – 2012 Kabul, Counsellor (Political)

2009 – 2011 Islamabad, First Secretary (Political)

2008 – 2009 Basra, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Policy Adviser, Multi-National Division

2007 – 2008 MOD, Project Manager, Special Projects Integrated Project Team

2006 – 2007 Freetown, Deputy Civilian Adviser to Sierra Leone MOD, Department for International Development (secondment from MOD)

2005 – 2006 MOD, Programme Desk Officer, Defence Change Programme Directorate

2004 – 2005 Merton College (secondment from MOD), Team Leader, Prince’s Trust Team Programme

2003 – 2004 MOD, Policy Desk Officer for Afghanistan

Further information

