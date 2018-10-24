Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lithuania in August 2019

Mr Brian Olley has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania.

Published 24 October 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Brian Olley has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania.
Mr Brian Olley has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania.

Mr Brian Olley has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania in succession to Ms Claire Lawrence who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Olley will take up his appointment in August 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: John Brian Olley

Married to: Pascale Olley

Children: Three

2017 to present Lloyds Commercial Bank, London, Director Government and Group
2013 to 2017 Yaoundé, British High Commissioner
2008 to 2013 Nicosia, Deputy High Commissioner
2005 to 2008 Helsinki, Head of Chancery
2004 to 2005 Helsinki, First Secretary (Political) and Head of Media
2004 Full Time Language Training (Finnish)
2002 to 2004 FCO, Head of Security Policy Section, Afghanistan Unit
2002 Joined FCO
1980 to 2002 Her Majesty’s Armed Forces

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 24 October 2018