Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Lithuania in August 2019
Mr Brian Olley has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania.
Mr Brian Olley has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania in succession to Ms Claire Lawrence who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Olley will take up his appointment in August 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: John Brian Olley
Married to: Pascale Olley
Children: Three
|2017 to present
|Lloyds Commercial Bank, London, Director Government and Group
|2013 to 2017
|Yaoundé, British High Commissioner
|2008 to 2013
|Nicosia, Deputy High Commissioner
|2005 to 2008
|Helsinki, Head of Chancery
|2004 to 2005
|Helsinki, First Secretary (Political) and Head of Media
|2004
|Full Time Language Training (Finnish)
|2002 to 2004
|FCO, Head of Security Policy Section, Afghanistan Unit
|2002
|Joined FCO
|1980 to 2002
|Her Majesty’s Armed Forces
