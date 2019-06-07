Press release

Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Kosovo - September 2019

Published 7 June 2019
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Nicholas Abbott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo in succession to Mr Ruairi O’Connell who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Abbott will take up his appointment during September 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nicholas Abbott

Married to: Marcelle Delvaux

Children: Two daughters

2018 to 2019 Full-time Language Training (Albanian)
2015 to 2018 FCO, Programme Director/Head MENA Central Operations Department, Middle East North Africa Directorate
2014 to 2015 Algiers, Deputy Head of Mission
2014 FCO, Deputy Head, Conflict Department
2013 to 2014 FCO, Head Syria Team, Stabilisation Unit
2012 to 2013 FCO, Deputy Head, Mediterranean Department, Europe Directorate
2010 to 2012 Baghdad, Political Counsellor
2009 to 2010 Secondment to DFID, Head Afghan Team, Stabilisation Unit
2007 to 2009 FCO, Programme Manager, Human Rights and Strategic Democracy Programme Fund
2004 to 2006 Cairo, Regional Expert – Engaging with the Arab World
2000 to 2003 Riyadh, First Secretary – Economic and Press/Public Affairs
1998 to 2000 FCO, Desk Officer – Middle East Peace Process Section, Near East and North Africa Department
1995 to 1998 Doha, Second Secretary - Commercial
1992 to 1994 Paris, Third Secretary - Economic
1988 to 1991 Riyadh, Third Secretary - Chancery
1986 to 1988 Full-time Language Training (Arabic)
1985 to 1986 FCO, Desk Officer – Legal Procedures Section, Nationality and Treaty Department

