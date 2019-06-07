Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Kosovo - September 2019
Mr Nicholas Abbott has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo.
Mr Nicholas Abbott has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo in succession to Mr Ruairi O’Connell who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Abbott will take up his appointment during September 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Nicholas Abbott
Married to: Marcelle Delvaux
Children: Two daughters
|2018 to 2019
|Full-time Language Training (Albanian)
|2015 to 2018
|FCO, Programme Director/Head MENA Central Operations Department, Middle East North Africa Directorate
|2014 to 2015
|Algiers, Deputy Head of Mission
|2014
|FCO, Deputy Head, Conflict Department
|2013 to 2014
|FCO, Head Syria Team, Stabilisation Unit
|2012 to 2013
|FCO, Deputy Head, Mediterranean Department, Europe Directorate
|2010 to 2012
|Baghdad, Political Counsellor
|2009 to 2010
|Secondment to DFID, Head Afghan Team, Stabilisation Unit
|2007 to 2009
|FCO, Programme Manager, Human Rights and Strategic Democracy Programme Fund
|2004 to 2006
|Cairo, Regional Expert – Engaging with the Arab World
|2000 to 2003
|Riyadh, First Secretary – Economic and Press/Public Affairs
|1998 to 2000
|FCO, Desk Officer – Middle East Peace Process Section, Near East and North Africa Department
|1995 to 1998
|Doha, Second Secretary - Commercial
|1992 to 1994
|Paris, Third Secretary - Economic
|1988 to 1991
|Riyadh, Third Secretary - Chancery
|1986 to 1988
|Full-time Language Training (Arabic)
|1985 to 1986
|FCO, Desk Officer – Legal Procedures Section, Nationality and Treaty Department
