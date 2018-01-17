Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Cambodia in June 2018

Ms Tina Redshaw has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia in succession to Mr Bill Longhurst, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Redshaw will take up her appointment in June 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Tina Susan Redshaw

2016 – present Full time language training

2013 – 2016 Chongqing, Her Majesty’s Consul General

2011 – 2013 FCO, Deputy Head of Climate Change & Energy Department

2011 FCO, Head of Multilateral team, Asia Pacific Directorate

2007 – 2010 Beijing, Head of Energy, Environment & Infrastructure, UK Trade & Investment

2006 – 2007 FCO, Researcher for FCO Board

2003 – 2006 Timor Leste, Her Majesty’s Ambassador

2000 – 2003 Beijing, First Secretary

1999 – 2000 FCO, China, Hong Kong Department

1999 Joined FCO

