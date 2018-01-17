Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Cambodia in June 2018
Ms Tina Redshaw has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia.
Ms Tina Redshaw has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia in succession to Mr Bill Longhurst, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Redshaw will take up her appointment in June 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Tina Susan Redshaw
2016 – present Full time language training
2013 – 2016 Chongqing, Her Majesty’s Consul General
2011 – 2013 FCO, Deputy Head of Climate Change & Energy Department
2011 FCO, Head of Multilateral team, Asia Pacific Directorate
2007 – 2010 Beijing, Head of Energy, Environment & Infrastructure, UK Trade & Investment
2006 – 2007 FCO, Researcher for FCO Board
2003 – 2006 Timor Leste, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2000 – 2003 Beijing, First Secretary
1999 – 2000 FCO, China, Hong Kong Department
1999 Joined FCO
