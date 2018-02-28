Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Burma in May 2018
Mr Dan Chugg has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Burma.
Mr Dan Chugg has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Burma in succession to Mr Andrew Patrick who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Chugg will take up his appointment in May 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Daniel Patrick Brendon Chugg
Married to: Alison Chugg
Children: Two
2015 – present FCO, Head, Counter-Daesh Communications Department, Communication Directorate
2014 – 2015 FCO, Head, ISIL Taskforce and Iraq Department, Middle East and North Africa Directorate
2010 – 2014 Beijing, Counsellor (Political)
2007 – 2010 New Delhi, First Secretary (Press and Communications)
2005 – 2007 FCO, Press Officer later Deputy Head of Press Office
2001 – 2005 Hong Kong, Vice-Consul (Political)
1999 – 2001 Full time language training (Chinese)
1998 – 1999 FCO, Desk Officer, Hungary and Slovak Republic, Central European Department
