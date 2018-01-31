Press release
Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina in August 2018
Mr Matthew Field has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Mr Matthew Field has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina in succession to Mr Edward Ferguson. Mr Field will take up his appointment in August 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Matthew Field
Married to: Martina Field-Klisovic
Children: Two sons
2016 – present EU Special Representative Office, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senior Adviser/Head of Political Section
2012 – 2016 Brasilia, Political Counsellor
2010 – 2012 FCO, Head of Brazil & Southern Cone Team, Americas Directorate
2009 – 2010 Skopje, Political Adviser to the EU Special Representative in Macedonia/Head of Delegation
2006 – 2009 Zagreb, Head of EU/Political Section
2004 – 2005 FCO, Resource Manager, Europe Directorate
2003 – 2004 FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process
2003 Joined FCO
