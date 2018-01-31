Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina in August 2018

Mr Matthew Field has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina in succession to Mr Edward Ferguson. Mr Field will take up his appointment in August 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Matthew Field

Married to: Martina Field-Klisovic

Children: Two sons

2016 – present EU Special Representative Office, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senior Adviser/Head of Political Section

2012 – 2016 Brasilia, Political Counsellor

2010 – 2012 FCO, Head of Brazil & Southern Cone Team, Americas Directorate

2009 – 2010 Skopje, Political Adviser to the EU Special Representative in Macedonia/Head of Delegation

2006 – 2009 Zagreb, Head of EU/Political Section

2004 – 2005 FCO, Resource Manager, Europe Directorate

2003 – 2004 FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process

2003 Joined FCO

Further information