Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bolivia in January 2019
Mr Jeff Glekin has been appointed Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia.
Mr Jeff Glekin has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia in succession to Mr James Thornton. Mr Glekin will take up his appointment in January 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Jeffrey Glekin
|2014 to present
|Bogota, Deputy Head of Mission
|2012 to 2014
|FCO, Deputy Head of Commercial and Economic Diplomacy
|2007 to 2011
|Mumbai, Deputy Head of Mission and First Secretary Financial & Economic
|2005 to 2007
|HM Treasury, Private Secretary to the Second Permanent Secretary and Managing Director of the International & Finance Directorate
|2004 to 2005
|HM Treasury, Policy Analyst, European Economic Reform
|2003 to 2004
|HM Treasury, Policy Analyst, Productivity Team


Published 6 November 2018