Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Bolivia in January 2019

Published 6 November 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Mr Jeff Glekin has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia in succession to Mr James Thornton. Mr Glekin will take up his appointment in January 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Jeffrey Glekin

2014 to present Bogota, Deputy Head of Mission
2012 to 2014 FCO, Deputy Head of Commercial and Economic Diplomacy
2007 to 2011 Mumbai, Deputy Head of Mission and First Secretary Financial & Economic
2005 to 2007 HM Treasury, Private Secretary to the Second Permanent Secretary and Managing Director of the International & Finance Directorate
2004 to 2005 HM Treasury, Policy Analyst, European Economic Reform
2003 to 2004 HM Treasury, Policy Analyst, Productivity Team

