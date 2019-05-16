Press release
Change of Governor of Turks and Caicos Islands - July 2019
Mr Nigel Dakin has been appointed Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Mr Nigel Dakin has been appointed Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands in succession to Dr John Freeman CMG. Mr Dakin will take up his appointment in July 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Nigel John Dakin
Married to: Amanda Dakin
Children: Two
|2016 to Present
|Washington, Counsellor, National Security Lead
|2014 to 2019
|Ministry of Defence, Non-Executive Director, British Army No 1 Board
|2013 to 2016
|FCO, Executive Board, Organisational Transformation
|2012 to 2013
|Kabul, Counsellor, Political, South Asia and Counter Terrorism
|2010 to 2012
|FCO, Team Leader, Counter-Terrorism, Counter-Terrorism Directorate
|2007 to 2010
|Islamabad, Counsellor, Political, South Asia and Counter Terrorism
|2005 to 2007
|Washington, First Secretary, Political, South Asia, Middle East and Counter Terrorism
|2001 to 2005
|FCO, Team Leader for Russia, Eastern Department
|1999 to 2001
|Delhi, First Secretary, Political and Counter Proliferation
|1998 to 1999
|Lagos, First Secretary, Political
|1996 to 1998
|FCO, Desk Officer for Russia, Eastern Department
|1981 to 1996
|British Army serving in West Germany and Northern Ireland, and also Advisor to the Secretary of State for Defence, and Chief of Defence Staff
Published 16 May 2019