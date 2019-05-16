Press release

Change of Governor of Turks and Caicos Islands - July 2019

Mr Nigel Dakin has been appointed Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Published 16 May 2019
Mr Nigel Dakin has been appointed Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands in succession to Dr John Freeman CMG. Mr Dakin will take up his appointment in July 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nigel John Dakin

Married to: Amanda Dakin

Children: Two

2016 to Present Washington, Counsellor, National Security Lead
2014 to 2019 Ministry of Defence, Non-Executive Director, British Army No 1 Board
2013 to 2016 FCO, Executive Board, Organisational Transformation
2012 to 2013 Kabul, Counsellor, Political, South Asia and Counter Terrorism
2010 to 2012 FCO, Team Leader, Counter-Terrorism, Counter-Terrorism Directorate
2007 to 2010 Islamabad, Counsellor, Political, South Asia and Counter Terrorism
2005 to 2007 Washington, First Secretary, Political, South Asia, Middle East and Counter Terrorism
2001 to 2005 FCO, Team Leader for Russia, Eastern Department
1999 to 2001 Delhi, First Secretary, Political and Counter Proliferation
1998 to 1999 Lagos, First Secretary, Political
1996 to 1998 FCO, Desk Officer for Russia, Eastern Department
1981 to 1996 British Army serving in West Germany and Northern Ireland, and also Advisor to the Secretary of State for Defence, and Chief of Defence Staff

