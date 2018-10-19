Press release
Change of Governor of the Cayman Islands in October 2018.
Mr Martyn Roper has been appointed Governor of the Cayman Islands.
Mr Martyn Roper has been appointed Governor of the Cayman Islands in succession to Mr Anwar Choudhury. Mr Roper will take up his appointment in October 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Martyn Keith Roper
Married to: Elisabeth Melanie Harman
Children: Two
|2015 to 2018
|Beijing, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission
|2010 to 2014
|Algiers, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2007 to 2010
|Brasilia, Deputy Head of Mission
|2004 to 2006
|FCO, Deputy Head, International Organisations Department
|2003
|FCO, Policy Lead, Global Conflict Prevention Pools, Conflict Issues Group
|1999 to 2003
|Paris, First Secretary (Economics/Development), UK Delegation to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
|1996 to 1998
|FCO, Head, Gibraltar Internal Section, Southern European Department
|1994 to 1996
|FCO, Political Section, UN Department
|1991 to 1993
|Karachi, Third Secretary (Political)
|1990
|Kuwait, Vice Consul
|1990
|Baghdad, Consular Officer
|1988 to 1990
|Maputo, Information Officer
|1986 to 1987
|Tehran, Communications Officer
|1984 to 1986
|FCO, Middle East Department
Further information
Published 19 October 2018