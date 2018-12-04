News story
Change of Governor of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha
Dr Philip Rushbrook is to succeed Lisa Honan as Governor of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha in May 2019.
Dr Philip Rushbrook has been appointed Governor of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha in succession to Lisa Honan, who will be returning to the UK. Dr Rushbrook is expected to take up his appointment in Jamestown, St Helena during May 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Dr Philip Edward Rushbrook
Married to: Janis
Children: Two
|2018 to 2019
|The Confederation of Service Charities, Director of Governance Support, London (secondment from Ministry of Defence)
|2014 to 2018
|Ministry of Defence, Chief Officer & Deputy Administrator (Deputy Governor), Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri & Dhekelia and Command Secretary, British Forces Cyprus
|2013 to 2014
|Cabinet Office, National Security Secretariat, Foreign and Defence Policy Directorate, Programme Implementation Director, Afghan Interpreters UK Resettlement Programme
|2011 to 2013
|FCO, Turks & Caicos Islands, Governor’s Office, Deputy Head of Mission and Director of Strategy, Government Reform and Economic Recovery Programme
|2008 to 2011
|Home Office, Deputy International Director, International Directorate
|2008
|UN/World Health Organisation, Specialist Advisor in Darfur, Sudan (secondment from Cabinet Office)
|2007 to 2008
|Cabinet Office, Service Director, Departmental IT Development Programme
|2005 to 2007
|HM Treasury, Office of Government Commerce, Review Director, Organisational Reform Review and Divisional Director, Knowledge, Innovation, Standards and Skills Division
|2001 to 2005
|Cabinet Office, Head, Public Sector Reform Team
|1993 to 2001
|UN/World Health Organization, Europe Region, Regional Advisor for Environment and Health, Nancy, France and Rome, Italy
|1992 to 1993
|Bechtel Limited, Senior Specialist, Environmental Engineering Management Unit, London
|1990 to 1992
|Gibb Environmental, Principal Consultant, Oxfordshire
|1982 to 1990
|UK Atomic Energy Authority, Waste Research Unit and New Ventures Team, Harwell Laboratory, Oxfordshire
Further information
