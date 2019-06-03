Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to Vanuatu - Summer 2019
Mrs Karen Bell has been appointed High Commissioner to the Republic of Vanuatu, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Port Vila.
Mrs Karen Bell has been appointed High Commissioner to the Republic of Vanuatu, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Port Vila. She will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Mr David Ward, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mrs Bell will take up her appointment during summer 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Karen Bell
Married to: Adrian Bell
Children: Two
|2015 to present
|Houston, Consul General
|2013 to 2015
|Hong Kong, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Prosperity
|2010 to 2013
|Hong Kong, Head of Political, Economic and Communications Sections
|2007 to 2010
|FCO, Team Leader, EU/China Low Carbon Campaign, Climate Change and Energy Group
|2004 to 2007
|Riyadh, First Secretary – Political/Economic
|1999 to 2003
|Abuja, Second Secretary – Economic
|1996 to 1999
|Ottawa, Third Secretary – Economic
|1994 to 1996
|FCO, Equal Opportunities Officer, Personnel Policy Department
|1991 to 1993
|FCO, Management Officer, Research Department
|1988 to 1991
|New Delhi, Entry Clearance Officer
|1986 to 1988
|FCO, Archivist, UK Delegation to Council of Europe
|1983 to 1986
|FCO, Registry Clerk, Defence Department
