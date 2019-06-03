Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Vanuatu - Summer 2019

Mrs Karen Bell has been appointed High Commissioner to the Republic of Vanuatu, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Port Vila. She will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Mr David Ward, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mrs Bell will take up her appointment during summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Karen Bell

Married to: Adrian Bell

Children: Two

2015 to present Houston, Consul General
2013 to 2015 Hong Kong, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Prosperity
2010 to 2013 Hong Kong, Head of Political, Economic and Communications Sections
2007 to 2010 FCO, Team Leader, EU/China Low Carbon Campaign, Climate Change and Energy Group
2004 to 2007 Riyadh, First Secretary – Political/Economic
1999 to 2003 Abuja, Second Secretary – Economic
1996 to 1999 Ottawa, Third Secretary – Economic
1994 to 1996 FCO, Equal Opportunities Officer, Personnel Policy Department
1991 to 1993 FCO, Management Officer, Research Department
1988 to 1991 New Delhi, Entry Clearance Officer
1986 to 1988 FCO, Archivist, UK Delegation to Council of Europe
1983 to 1986 FCO, Registry Clerk, Defence Department

