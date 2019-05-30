Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Seychelles - August 2019

Mr Patrick Lynch has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Seychelles.

Published 30 May 2019
Mr Patrick Lynch has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Seychelles in succession to Ms Caron Röhsler who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Lynch will take up his appointment in August 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Patrick Martin Lynch

Married to: Katy Lynch

Children: Two

2016 to Present Washington DC, Head of U.S. Office of Hedayah, Intergovernmental Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism
2013 to 2016 Abu Dhabi, Director of Capacity Building Programmes, Hedayah, Intergovernmental Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism
2012 to 2013 Northern Ireland Office, Head of Community Engagement Strategy
2010 to 2012 Northern Ireland Office, Head of Political Affairs Unit
2008 to 2010 British Embassy Kabul, First Secretary (Criminal Justice)
2006 to 2008 Northern Ireland Office, Head of Human Rights and Equality Unit
2003 to 2006 Northern Ireland Office, Policy Officer, Policing Reforms Division
2001 to 2003 Belfast, Mediation Practitioner and Trainer

