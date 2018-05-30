Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea in August 2018
Mr Keith Scott has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.
Mr Keith Scott has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea in succession to Mr Simon Tonge. Mr Scott will take up his appointment in August 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Keith Scott
Married to: Carly Scott
Children: Two
|2016 to present
|FCO, Deputy Migration Envoy, Mediterranean Migration Unit, Economic Diplomacy Directorate
|2012 to 2015
|FCO, Head, Network Development, Finance Directorate
|2007 to 2012
|Harare, Head, Political and Communications Section
|2005 to 2007
|Kabul, First Secretary (Political)
|2004 to 2005
|Baghdad, First Secretary (Energy)
|2002 to 2004
|FCO, Head, North Africa and Maghreb Team, Near East and North Africa Department
|2002
|Kabul, Temporary Duty as First Secretary (Political)
|1999 to 2002
|Department of Trade and Industry, Regional Manager for West and Central Africa, Trade Partners UK
|1998 to 1999
|Attachments in the Executive Office of the UN Secretary General, New York
|1998
|FCO, Head of Section for Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Croatia, Albania and Macedonia, Eastern Adriatic Department
|1995 to 1998
|FCO, Desk Officer for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Eastern Adriatic Department
|1994 to 1995
|Abuja, Second Secretary (Political)
|1993 to 1994
|FCO, Desk Officer, Transcaucasus/Central Asia Section, Eastern Department
|1991 to 1993
|FCO, Desk Officer, Political Union/Institutional Reform, European Community Department (Internal)
Further information
- Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
- Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100
Published 30 May 2018