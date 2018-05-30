Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea in August 2018

Mr Keith Scott has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

Published 30 May 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
High Commissioner Keith Scott
Mr Keith Scott has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

Mr Keith Scott has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea in succession to Mr Simon Tonge. Mr Scott will take up his appointment in August 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Keith Scott

Married to: Carly Scott

Children: Two

2016 to present FCO, Deputy Migration Envoy, Mediterranean Migration Unit, Economic Diplomacy Directorate
2012 to 2015 FCO, Head, Network Development, Finance Directorate
2007 to 2012 Harare, Head, Political and Communications Section
2005 to 2007 Kabul, First Secretary (Political)
2004 to 2005 Baghdad, First Secretary (Energy)
2002 to 2004 FCO, Head, North Africa and Maghreb Team, Near East and North Africa Department
2002 Kabul, Temporary Duty as First Secretary (Political)
1999 to 2002 Department of Trade and Industry, Regional Manager for West and Central Africa, Trade Partners UK
1998 to 1999 Attachments in the Executive Office of the UN Secretary General, New York
1998 FCO, Head of Section for Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Croatia, Albania and Macedonia, Eastern Adriatic Department
1995 to 1998 FCO, Desk Officer for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Eastern Adriatic Department
1994 to 1995 Abuja, Second Secretary (Political)
1993 to 1994 FCO, Desk Officer, Transcaucasus/Central Asia Section, Eastern Department
1991 to 1993 FCO, Desk Officer, Political Union/Institutional Reform, European Community Department (Internal)

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 30 May 2018

Related content