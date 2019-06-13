Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Kenya - Summer 2019

Ms Jane Marriott OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Mr Nic Hailey. Ms Marriott will take up her appointment in summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Jane Marriott

2016 to 2019 FCO/Home Office, Director, Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit
2015 to 2016 FCO, Additional Director, Middle East and North Africa Directorate
2013 to 2015 Yemen, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2012 National Security Council, Deputy Director, Americas, Middle East and Africa
2010 to 2011 Tehran, Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Head of Mission
2009 Roles as Senior Political Advisor to US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke in Washington, and as Chief Speechwriter to the Secretary of State for Defence in London
2006 to 2009 Roles as Deputy Head of Afghanistan Group in London and in the US CENTCOM Assessment Team under General Petraeus in Washington
2005 to 2006 Baghdad, Counsellor (Political-Military and Economic)
2004 to 2005 FCO, Team Leader (Political-Military) and acting Deputy Head, Iraq Policy Unit
2004 Kabul, Political Advisor to the Combined Coalition Forces
2003 to 2004 Al Amara (Iraq), Political Advisor to the Coalition Forces
2001 to 2003 FCO, Team Leader, Nuclear Non-Proliferation
1998 to 2001 Roles in Cabinet Office, Foreign Policy Secretariat, the Home Office Criminal Justice Bill Team, and on Diversity Policy in the Cabinet Office

