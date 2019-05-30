Press release
Change of British High Commissioner to Eswatini during summer 2019
Mr John Lindfield MBE has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Eswatini, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Mbabane. He will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Mr Nigel Casey CMG MVO, who will remain High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa. Mr Lindfield will take up his appointment during summer 2019.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: John Lindfield
Married to: Judith Lindfield
Children: Two
|2015 to present
|Moscow, Counsellor and Director of International Trade
|2010 to 2014
|Amsterdam, Consular Regional Director (Northern and Western Europe)
|2005 to 2010
|New York, Her Majesty’s Consul and Regional Director of Trade (North East U.S.)
|2003 to 2005
|FCO, Deputy Head, Procurement Strategy Unit
|1999 to 2003
|San Francisco, Her Majesty’s Consul and Head of Regional Inward Investment Team
|1995 to 1999
|Cape Town, Her Majesty’s Consul and Head of Trade Section
|1989 to 1994
|FCO, Senior Internal Auditor
