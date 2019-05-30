Press release

Change of British High Commissioner to Eswatini during summer 2019

Mr John Lindfield MBE has been appointed High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Eswatini, as we reopen our resident High Commission in Mbabane. He will succeed the current, non-resident High Commissioner, Mr Nigel Casey CMG MVO, who will remain High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa. Mr Lindfield will take up his appointment during summer 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: John Lindfield

Married to: Judith Lindfield

Children: Two

2015 to present Moscow, Counsellor and Director of International Trade
2010 to 2014 Amsterdam, Consular Regional Director (Northern and Western Europe)
2005 to 2010 New York, Her Majesty’s Consul and Regional Director of Trade (North East U.S.)
2003 to 2005 FCO, Deputy Head, Procurement Strategy Unit
1999 to 2003 San Francisco, Her Majesty’s Consul and Head of Regional Inward Investment Team
1995 to 1999 Cape Town, Her Majesty’s Consul and Head of Trade Section
1989 to 1994 FCO, Senior Internal Auditor

