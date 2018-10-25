Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority reappointed for extended term

The government has extended the appointment of Dame Deirdre Hutton as Chair to the Civil Aviation Authority ( CAA ) to serve for an additional 12 months from August 2019 when her current appointment expires.

During her time as CAA Chair, Dame Deirdre has overseen a huge amount of organisational change within the CAA . Over the next year she will continue to steer the CAA ’s modernisation and change programmes.

Dame Deirdre became Chair of the CAA in August 2009 and previously served as Chair of the Food Standards Agency, Chair of the National Consumer Council and as a member of the Board of HM Treasury.

She has served on a number of other public bodies, including the Better Regulation Taskforce, and has extensive experience of corporate governance, risk-based regulation and consumer policy.

She is honorary Vice-President of the Trading Standards Institute and sits as a Non-Executive on the board of Thames Water Utilities Ltd and Castle Trust and is also Pro-Chancellor of Cranfield University.