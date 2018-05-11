Chair appointed to lead independent review into GP partnership model

Dr Watson is a managing partner at the Arnewood Practice in the New Forest. He has over 30 years’ experience as a GP. He is chief executive of Wessex Local Medical Committee and is a member of the General Practitioners Committee of the British Medical Association ( BMA ).

As a former clinical chair of a multi-specialty community provider ( MCP ), Dr Watson established one of the largest MCPs . It developed several initiatives including:

basing musculoskeletal practitioners and fully-funded pharmacists in practices

implementing the e-Consult service in more than 80% of Hampshire practices

Dr Watson stepped down from his role in the MCP to focus on representing GPs through membership of the executive board of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership and the Dorset Senior Leaders Team.

Dr Watson’s review will look at how the partnership model needs to evolve in the modern NHS.

The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, the BMA and the Royal College of GPs are working to finalise the terms and conditions of the review.

The review will report back to Health and Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt and NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens.

Jeremy Hunt said:

The GP partnership model has benefitted patients over the years but in an ever-evolving NHS environment we need to consider new ways to reinvigorate the current model. Dr Nigel Watson will lead the review and work closely with partners to explore how the partnership model can continue to benefit both GPs and patients.

Simon Stevens said: