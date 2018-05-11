News story
Chair appointed to lead independent review into GP partnership model
Dr Nigel Watson has been appointed chair of the independent review into the GP partnership model.
Dr Watson is a managing partner at the Arnewood Practice in the New Forest. He has over 30 years’ experience as a GP. He is chief executive of Wessex Local Medical Committee and is a member of the General Practitioners Committee of the British Medical Association (BMA).
As a former clinical chair of a multi-specialty community provider (MCP), Dr Watson established one of the largest MCPs. It developed several initiatives including:
- basing musculoskeletal practitioners and fully-funded pharmacists in practices
- implementing the e-Consult service in more than 80% of Hampshire practices
Dr Watson stepped down from his role in the MCP to focus on representing GPs through membership of the executive board of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership and the Dorset Senior Leaders Team.
Dr Watson’s review will look at how the partnership model needs to evolve in the modern NHS.
The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, the BMA and the Royal College of GPs are working to finalise the terms and conditions of the review.
The review will report back to Health and Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt and NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens.
Jeremy Hunt said:
The GP partnership model has benefitted patients over the years but in an ever-evolving NHS environment we need to consider new ways to reinvigorate the current model.
Dr Nigel Watson will lead the review and work closely with partners to explore how the partnership model can continue to benefit both GPs and patients.
Simon Stevens said:
With around a million patient appointments every day, GP practices are the frontline of our health service. The great strength of British general practice has been its diversity and adaptability. So in the year the NHS turns 70, this review will help shape new options for future generations of family doctors.
That means keeping all that is best about the here and now, while also asking thoughtful questions about how the partnership clinical, business and career model might evolve for the future.