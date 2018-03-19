Centenary of the Appointment of Marshal Foch commemorative event on 26 March

On Monday 26 March, there will be a national event commemorating the Centenary of the Appointment of Marshal Foch as Supreme Allied Commander at the Statue of Marshal Foch in Lower Grosvenor Gardens, Victoria, London at 1pm.

The event is ticketed for guests but the general public will be able to watch the event without tickets from a designated viewing area close to the Statue.

The event is one of the national events in the Government’s four-year First World War Centenary programme and will include music, readings and wreath laying to honour and express gratitude for the role played by Marshal Foch in 1918 and to remember the greater military strategy under his unified command.

The event will be attended by the Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Mrs Geneviève Darrieussecq, French Minister of State for Defence, representatives of the countries that fought on the Western Front in 1918 as well as descendants of Marshal Foch and Field Marshal Douglas Haig. As the opening event of the Government’s centenary commemorations in 2018 it will begin to tell the story of the events of 1918 and the path to peace.

Gates open at 12.40 and the ceremony will start at 1pm prompt, ending at 1.30pm. Please allow time to clear security as you will be subject to a bag search and you are advised not to bring suitcases or large bags.