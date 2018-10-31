News story
Celtic Spirit report published
Dragging anchor by a general cargo vessel leading to collisions with two other vessels on the River Humber, England.
MAIB’s report on the cargo vessel Celtic Spirit dragging its anchor during heavy weather and subsequently colliding with the research and survey vessel Atlantic Explorer and the general cargo vessel Celtic Warrior, on the River Humber in March this year, is now published.
The report contains details of what happened and the subsequent actions taken: read more.
