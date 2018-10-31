News story

Celtic Spirit report published

Dragging anchor by a general cargo vessel leading to collisions with two other vessels on the River Humber, England.

Published 31 October 2018
From:
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Celtic Spirit damage to port side quarter

MAIB’s report on the cargo vessel Celtic Spirit dragging its anchor during heavy weather and subsequently colliding with the research and survey vessel Atlantic Explorer and the general cargo vessel Celtic Warrior, on the River Humber in March this year, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened and the subsequent actions taken: read more.

Press enquiries

Published 31 October 2018