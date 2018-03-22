CCS to go ahead with Digital Outcomes and Specialists this year

Following the news that G-Cloud 10 will open for bids in April, it has now been revealed that the Digital Outcomes and Specialists framework will also be refreshed in 2018.

CCS plans to open Digital Outcomes and Specialists 3 for bids in July, with an anticipated go-live date in September.

Digital Outcomes and Specialists helps the public sector to find suppliers that can research, design, build, test and deliver software applications and digital services. Since its launch at the end of April 2016, over 1,850 opportunities for suppliers to do business with the public sector, have been published on the Digital Marketplace.

Niall Quinn, Director, Technology Strategic Category for CCS says:

‘We have listened to feedback from suppliers and customers and decided to go ahead with re-letting Digital Outcomes and Specialists in line with our original timescales. This will give customers access to the very latest services, and ensures that current suppliers and new bidders, including smaller businesses, have the chance to work with the public sector.’

Almost £280 million has been spent through the framework since its inception, with over £100 million going to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The current version of the framework has 2,018 suppliers, with 94% of them SMEs.

The Digital Outcomes and Specialists, G-Cloud and Crown Hosting Data Centres frameworks, are accessed through the Digital Marketplace - created in 2014 by Government Digital Service in collaboration with the Crown Commercial Service to make government procurement easier, faster and more transparent.

To find out more about Digital Outcomes and Specialists, visit the Digital Marketplace.