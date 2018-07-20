News story
CAU Restaurants Limited: how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor
CAU Restaurants Limited (CAU) entered into administration on 19 July 2018.
Information for former employees:
If you’ve been dismissed
If you’ve been dismissed, you might be entitled to redundancy pay, holiday pay and statutory notice pay from the Insolvency Service.
The amount the Insolvency Service can pay you will be subject to certain legal limits. Information about the legal limits is available on GOV.UK.
Other money you’re owed will be paid to you automatically through the company’s payroll. This includes salary, wages, or overtime you’re owed.
Who is eligible
You can to apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy pay, holiday pay and statutory notice pay if:
- you worked for CAU under an employment contract
- you live in England, Scotland or Wales
Workers and self-employed contractors who provided services to the company are not eligible to apply. Instead, these individuals should contact the administrator to register as creditors: http://www.deloitte.com/uk/caugaucho
How to apply
The administrator will give details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (eg CN12345678).
Once you have this information you can apply online.
Paying your claim
Once you submit your online application, it takes us an average of 14 days to process your application and pay claims.
However, sometimes we need to get additional information from you or from the administrator. This can take a bit of time.
We’ll contact you directly if we need anything from you.
We always try to pay eligible claims within 6 weeks of receiving the application.
Please don’t contact us to check the status of your application until after the 6 weeks have passed. This will help us deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible.
Getting help
If you have questions about your situation you should contact the HR department by:
- email: sofa.gomes@gauchorestaurants.com or suresh.banarse@gauchorestaurants.com
- telephone: 0207 432 9600
Alternatively, you can contact the administrator’s employment team at:
• email: sjalaf@deloitte.co.uk • telephone: 0207 303 3399
If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Insolvency Service’s Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.
When calling, please have your case reference number (eg CN12345678) and National Insurance number to hand. If you do not have a case reference number, please contact the administrator.
If you need to email us after submitting your claim, please only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we won’t be able to respond to you for security reasons.
Other support available to you
Factsheet: finding a new job, managing your finances and benefits available to you.
Information for creditors
You’ll need to register as a creditor in the administration if:
- you haven’t been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied to CAU
- you’ve paid CAU for goods or services that you haven’t received
Information about how to register as a creditor can be found at: http://www.deloitte.com/uk/caugaucho.
If you have any questions, you can also contact the Insolvency Enquiry Line:
- Contact form: Insolvency Service general enquiry
- Telephone: 0300 678 0015
The Insolvency Enquiry Line can give you general information about:
- insolvency
- redundancy
- what redundancy payments offices do
- where you can go to get the information or advice you need
They cannot give you:
- legal or financial advice
- information on specific insolvency cases
- information or advice on matters directly relating to other government departments